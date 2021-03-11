Maharashtra: Electricity demand soars with the onset of summer, MSEDCL gears up

Electricity consumption demand has recorded a spike with the onset of summer. According to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) in one day (March 9) alone, the power consumption recorded was 25,203 MW across the state including Mumbai. Also, with the Mercury level further soaring the demand is expected to increase in April and May further. Therefore, the board has said that it has undertaken all necessary measures in order to provide an uninterrupted, smooth power supply to its consumers.

The MSEDCL stated that due to the regular repair work undertaken by the team it could successfully manage the high electricity demand which was recorded on Tuesday. No power failure was reported anywhere in the state. It served 2.80 crore customers excluding Mumbai with 22,339 MW of electricity; higher than what was recorded before.

So far, the MSEDCL was providing 21,570MW electricity; the highest recorded as on Feb 19 last year. However, on Tuesday it recorded an increase in consumption level breaking all previous records, it informed. With the help of other discom operators, the demand was fulfilled. From Mahanirmiti 7761MW, NTPC & NPCIL 4216 MW, Adani Power, Ratan India, CHPL, among others 4202 MW power was supplied. Through solar energy, 1974MW electricity demand was obtained.