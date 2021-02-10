Teji Mandi: Domestic steel price stays firm despite the increasing exports

India’s domestic steel consumption grew ~9% YoY to 9.97mt in Jan’21. It is the highest ever monthly consumption. Steel demand has been steadily increasing since June after a decline in the first half of CY2020.

This demand growth has been supported by economic recovery with major demand emerging from sectors like infrastructure, Auto, White Goods, and Consumer Durables. However, demand in the Construction segment was soft during January.

India’s steel imports rose 9% YoY to 520kt, whereas exports declined 16% YoY to 580kt. Net steel exports stood at 60kt which is the lowest in 18 months. Increasing imports is yet another sign of strong demand. Historically, declining exports and rising imports indicate a strong rebound in domestic demand. At the peak of the domestic demand cycle, India has often been the net steel import in the past.

Domestic steel inventory with mills is also down 18% YoY to 10.6mt. It is expected to reduce further in February. With steel inventory levels falling for domestic players, the imports are tipped to increase further in the coming months.