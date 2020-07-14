Teji Mandi: DMart will continue with its winning ways!

The DMART Business Model

After the passage of 3 months, the management said that with further certainty our business model of store ownership, steady incremental store additions over time, and a strong focus on cost efficiency during usual times has allowed the business to face the pandemic shocks with relatively less harm. While we are in the midst of the second wave of the pandemic and business outlook may continue to seem uncertain, the management believes that they are less anxious than they were at the beginning of April 2020.

Online Sales

DMART Ready sales in Mumbai have grown very well and the management is making all attempts to scale it up in a meaningful manner. They have started Home Deliveries (using DMART Ready App) through its stores across the rest of the cities but discontinued it once the stringent lockdowns were withdrawn and stores were allowed to open for business.

Downward factor

Fall in the company's sales per sq. ft. as customer billings dropped amid the lockdown and rise in COVID-19 cases

Less established in E-commerce zone

A slowdown in the economy

Customers preferring local Kirana stores

Teji or Mandi?

DMART's first-quarter performance was in line with the street's expectation with a positive management commentary reiterating that the company recovered to 80% or more of pre-COVID sales in most stores and the business model on which DMART is working allowed it to face fewer harms. The management also said that while we are in the midst of the second wave of the pandemic and business outlook may continue to seem uncertain, we are less anxious than we were at the beginning of April 2020.

Although the company has reported a fall in all parameters in the first quarter of the Financial Year 2021 our take is Teji despite the near term slowdown, DMART’s long-term investment case remains compelling, driven by multi-decade growth opportunities in the modern grocery retail where DMART, with its focus on value retailing and low-cost approach, has a winning business model.

