Teji Mandi: COVID hits Bharat Forge hard but management remains confident to come out stronger than before

From Management's Desk

The outlook for the domestic automotive sector in the Financial Year 2021 is uncertain in the backdrop of COVID 19 impact on various factors that influence demand off-take. Any government intervention will go a long way toward reviving sentiment.

In the passenger vehicle segment, the company continues to perform better than the underlying market. The revenues from Passenger Vehicles declined by 4.6% against an industry decline of 15% on the back of new customer addition and increasing market share.

In the near term, it is difficult to predict the traction from the domestic automotive market while we are confident of increasing our content per vehicle in the medium to long term.