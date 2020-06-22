Teji Mandi: COVID-19 impacts business performance but input costs drive margins!

Cost control and cash conservation of greater importance

Management plans to cut CAPEX plans that are not required in the immediate future. Also, it would cut spending, wherever possible. It has already cut salary increments to the latter part of the year.

Some non-essential costs, such as ad spends, spends related to physical meetings with dealers would be curtailed in the current environment. However, the company would still continue to invest in digital advertisements.

Investment details

During the quarter, Pidilite through its subsidiary Madhumala Ventures made an investment of Rs 71.5 crore in Trendsutra Platform Services (Pepperfry). Pepperfry is an online furniture marketplace and has operations in India across multiple cities.

Also, it entered into a definitive agreement with Tenax SPA Italy (Tenax Italy) for acquiring 70% of the share capital of Tenax India Stone Products Pvt. Ltd. (Tenax India) for cash consideration of approximately Rs 80 crore. Tenax Italy is the leading manufacturer of adhesives, coating, surface treatment chemicals and abrasives for the marble, granite and stone industry.

Teji or Mandi?

Pidilite is the largest player in the consumer adhesive and sealant industry. It is an iconic brand in the domestic adhesives segment, where it is synonymous with the product itself. It has leveraged Fevicol's favourable market presence to acquire and develop new products and variants and build its market position. Having a well-established brand and the ability to customise the product portfolio provide the company, a competitive edge over unorganised players.

Therefore, our take is Teji for Pidilite as operating performance is likely to remain strong, and the management will remain focused on growing the business in existing product lines where it has an established market position. However, there are some risks such as economic slowdown, increase in competition, and weakness in the rupee that can impact the performance going forward.