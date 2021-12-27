Technology is changing campus recruitments in non-metro cities

Technology is permeating every aspect of our lives. It is in the state of flux causing a multitude of disruptions in the recruitment space. There is a growing polarization of low-skilled and high-skilled workforce wherein, low-skilled is often associated with non-metro cities. However, the accelerated use of technology during the pandemic is empowering Tier 2 and 3 cities to emerge from the shadows of the bigger metros.

With the widespread adoption of video interviews and remote work policies, untapped talent pools are springing across Tier 2 and 3 cities. As a result, technology is fostering a new ecosystem where companies are looking beyond the obvious choices to hire talent and eyeing fresh campus recruits from non-metros to increase their geographical footprint.

Let us take a closer look at how technology is morphing the face of campus recruitment in non-metro cities.

Bridging barriers

Colleges in non-metro cities are like talent islands isolated from the real action of hiring interns and recruiting freshers. Technology is empowering these remote talent pools to overcome geographical barriers and spawning a new campus recruitment landscape. Students can now easily connect with corporates looking to hire in absence of the barriers that were earlier present due to the long-distance and unapproachability of a non-metro city campus. Technology enables them to get connected with a much larger demand-based pool of corporates thereby increasing opportunities for their students.

Exposure through talent platforms

Despite improvements in road connectivity and infrastructure,Tier 2 and 3 cities continue to have limited access to information on recent changes in the industry like the Industry 4.0 revolution or the new-age technological skills churning the industries. Several new-age online talent platforms are coming upto redefine the campus recruitment space and bridge the knowledge gap. These platforms are helping students to stay abreast with the changes in the industry and gain exposure to prepare them for the future.

Startups open to working with tech-savvy institutions

New-age startups are willing to work with institutions that are tech-savvy and approachable. Their HR and Talent Acquisition teams not just measure ROI, but also Return on Time Invested.They prefer colleges that can conduct online interviews, share real-time insights on applicants and are thorough with student profiles, qualifications and preferences. As a result, many companies which earlier wouldn’t consider visiting college campuses in non-metro cities are now open to hiring students through technological advancements.

SaaS platforms, a gamechanger

The emergence of tech-based SaaS platforms is proving to be a real gamechanger in the campus recruitment space.When the world was thrust into lockdowns, hiring came to a standstill and companies as well as students were anxious about the sensitivity in hiring space. But SaaS platforms have seamlessly connected the 3 entities i.e., companies, students and college administration. All three entities are reaping the benefits of an optimized recruitment process with increased efficiency.

Skills on Scale

Colleges in non-metros are taking measures to improve their campus recruitment strategies and increase the opportunities for their students. Technology has enabled colleges to conduct online and offline training, share relevant content with their students, enroll them on the right courses and stay connected with them for their regular growth. Students have also become more aware of the skills that are currently in demand and making efforts for upskilling. With the aid of technology, students are bridging the gap between skills in demand and their current capabilities.

Takeaway

Technology is acting as a key enabler for organizations to expand their geographical footprint and move beyond the metro cities. With the feasibility of virtual interviews and remote work, companies are no longer restricting themselves to the talent in their geographical location and are hiring based on skills and competency. Students and colleges on the other hand are leveraging the resources of online platforms to engage in upskilling and self-learning to make themselves industry-ready. Therefore, technology has succeeded in carving a new future of campus recruitment in non-metro cities.

(Rahul Veerwal is Founder & CEO, GetWork)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 06:42 PM IST