Technocraft Ventures To Launch ₹252-Crore IPO On August 7; Fixes Price Band At ₹200-212 Per Share |

New Delhi: Infrastructure company Technocraft Ventures Ltd on Monday said it will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 7 to raise Rs 252-crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

In a statement, the Noida-based company said it has fixed a price band of Rs 200-212 per share for its maiden public offering, which will conclude on August 11. Bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on August 6.

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The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 95.05 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 23.76 lakh shares by promoter selling shareholder Kartikey Constructions. At the upper end of the price band, the total issue size works out to about Rs 251.88 crore.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 150 crore will be used to fund the company's working capital requirements, while the remaining amount will be utilised for general corporate purposes and offer-related expenses.

As of July 15, 2026, the company's order book stood at Rs 1,320.73 crore, comprising 19 projects.

Technocraft Ventures' revenue from operations rose to Rs 344.99 crore in FY26 from Rs 279.56 crore in the preceding financial year. Its profit after tax increased to Rs 43.32 crore from Rs 28.20 crore during the same period.

Incorporated in 1998, Technocraft Ventures is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company engaged in public infrastructure projects. Its operations span water and wastewater infrastructure, roads and highways, electrical transmission, urban infrastructure and operation and maintenance of public utilities.

The company primarily executes projects for state governments and government agencies across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Delhi, and has expanded presence to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha.

Khambatta Securities is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services is the registrar. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

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