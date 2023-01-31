Tech major Infosys buys back 17,36,000 shares for Rs 1,523.19 each

File Image

According to a regulatory filing, IT firm Infosys has acquired 17,36,000 of its own shares through a buyback at the average price of Rs 1,523.19 per unit.

The tech giant has so far bought back 5,13,70,500 shares with this purchase.

