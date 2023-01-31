e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTech major Infosys buys back 17,36,000 shares for Rs 1,523.19 each

Tech major Infosys buys back 17,36,000 shares for Rs 1,523.19 each

With this purchase, the number of shares bought back by Infosys so far stands at 5,13,70,500.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
File Image
Follow us on

According to a regulatory filing, IT firm Infosys has acquired 17,36,000 of its own shares through a buyback at the average price of Rs 1,523.19 per unit.

Read Also
Paytm conducts buyback of 1,48,000 shares for Rs 530.94 each
article-image

The tech giant has so far bought back 5,13,70,500 shares with this purchase.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tech major Infosys buys back 17,36,000 shares for Rs 1,523.19 each

Tech major Infosys buys back 17,36,000 shares for Rs 1,523.19 each

Paytm conducts buyback of 1,48,000 shares for Rs 530.94 each

Paytm conducts buyback of 1,48,000 shares for Rs 530.94 each

Budget 2023: What women want from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2023: What women want from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Sun Pharma net profit at Rs 2,180.75 cr, Godrej Consumer Products net profit at...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Sun Pharma net profit at Rs 2,180.75 cr, Godrej Consumer Products net profit at...

Union Budget 2023: How you can watch the budget session tomorrow

Union Budget 2023: How you can watch the budget session tomorrow