Paytm conducts buyback of 1,48,000 shares for Rs 530.94 each

This takes the tally of shares bought back by Paytm till date to 1,39,21,646.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma | File image
According to an exchange filing, e-payment platform Paytm has acquired 1,48,000 of its shares via buyback for an average rate of Rs 530.94 per unit.

