Paytm conducts buyback of 1,48,000 shares for Rs 530.94 each

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma | File image

According to an exchange filing, e-payment platform Paytm has acquired 1,48,000 of its shares via buyback for an average rate of Rs 530.94 per unit.

This takes the tally of shares bought back by Paytm till date to 1,39,21,646.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)