Tech Mahindra rewards employees with shares worth Rs 3.53 lakh as stock options

Tech Mahindra on Tuesday allotted 70,665 equity shares of Rs 5 each to employees as stock options under the company's ESOP plan, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares, worth Rs 3,53,300 will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

36,153 equity shares would be under the ESOP 2014 plan, while 34,512 shares would be under the ESOP 2018 plan.

After this issue the total issued shares are at 974,004,708 for total capital of Rs 4,870,023,540.

Tech Mahindra on February 3 approved the allocation of 84,830 shares worth Rs 4,24,150 to employees as stock options.

Tech Mahindra share price

The shares of Tech Mahindra on Tuesday, closed at Rs 1,133.40, down by 0.94 per cent.

