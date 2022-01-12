Tech Mahindra, Nokia to drive 5G wireless adoption globally

Tech Mahindra today announced a collaboration with Nokia, to drive 5G private wireless adoption globally. The company will leverage Nokia’s private wireless DAC solution for customers across industries and facilitate in automating 5G Private Wireless network management on a cloud (managed as a service model), it said in a press statement.

Tech Mahindra’s Enterprise Network Services cover the entire network stack and support new age technologies to help enterprises gear up for a complete digital transformation, resulting in an always-available enterprise network. Nokia DAC provides a reliable, secure, and high-performance private wireless network that is scalable according to needs, it said in the statement.

Manish Mangal, Global Head of 5G & Network Services Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “5G adoption has become critical for enterprises to achieve the next level of industrial automation and digital transformation that enable higher level of productivity and reduce operational complexity and costs. We are pleased to partner with Nokia as we continue to build 5G ecosystem, and drive innovation and growth in the future. We are committed to help customers achieve their “enterprise of the future” vision.”

Chris Johnson, Head of Global Enterprise Business for Nokia said: “Nokia has supported the digital transformation of over 380 enterprises globally with our private wireless offerings. We are excited to collaborate with Tech Mahindra to bring our global private wireless expertise to upgrade their offering and customer experience worldwide”.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 01:59 PM IST