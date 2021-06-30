Tech Mahindra announces partnership with TAC Security; to leverage AI, user-friendly analytics

Tech Mahindra today announced partnership with TAC Security, the global leader of risk and vulnerability management, to enable next-generation enterprise security for customers globally. The partnership will leverage artificial intelligence and user-friendly analytics to help measure, prioritize, and mitigate vulnerabilities across the entire IT stack.

As part of the partnership, the global security competency of Tech Mahindra’s and TAC Security’s patented next-generation risk-based vulnerability management platform ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework) will be combined to accelerate vulnerability management protocol for customers thereby protecting their modern applications and infrastructure against cyber threats. The partnership will also help analysts to prioritize security responses and threat investigations in real time while improving security postures for enterprises across the world.

Rajesh Dhuddu, Blockchain and Cybersecurity Practice Leader - APAC and EMEA, said, “Cybersecurity threats are becoming a cause for concern for enterprises with each passing day. Therefore, a comprehensive risk and vulnerability management platform to efficiently reduce risk postures, becomes a necessity. The partnership with TAC Security is in line with our NXT.NOW framework, to provide cutting-edge security solutions to customers globally by enabling widest view of vulnerability and risk data across the enterprise to create insightful cyber risk scores.”

TAC security ESOF is powered by the Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning (AI/ML). This will help customers by providing them with the widest view of vulnerability and risk data across the enterprise to create insightful cyber risk scores.

Trishneet Arora, CEO, TAC Security, said, “In the age of zero trust, we are witnessing a rapid growth in vulnerability management challenges. In today’s market, the need for risk – based vulnerability management along with cyber score is imperative for every organization, regardless of the industry or size. We are excited to partner with Tech Mahindra to help them effectively manage their complete IT stacks cybersecurity on Enterprise Security in One Framework (ESOF). For TAC Security, this partnership is a step towards capturing the global market of vulnerability management, which valued $12.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $15.5 billion by 2025, together.”