Tech Mahindra allots shares worth over Rs 7 lakh to employees as stock options

Tech Mahindra Limited on Saturday allotted 142,767 shares worth Rs 7,13,835 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company allotted the stocks worth Rs 5 under different schemes.

103,045 shares would be allocated under ESOP -2014, 38,722 shares under ESOP - 2018 and 1,000 equity shares TML RSU.

After this allotment the total issued shares increased to 9,74,147,475 worth Rs 4,870,737,375.

Tech Mahindra on March 11, appointed Infosys President Mohit Joshi as CEO designate.

Tech Mahindra Limited on Friday closed at Rs 1,127, up by 0.83 per cent.