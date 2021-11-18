Tech Mahindra acquires Lodestone; to bolster digital portfolio

Tech Mahindra announced that it has acquired Lodestone, a digital engineering quality assurance provider for new-age digital companies. The acquisition sets up Tech Mahindra as a leader in the digital engineering space by enhancing its capability to provide end-to-end quality assurance services across hardware, software, and data layers, according to a press release.

Manish Vyas, President - Communications, Media & Entertainment & CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “The pandemic expedited the digital transformation agenda for companies and we are seeing an increasing demand around next-gen technologies from our clients to simplify and modernize their core businesses for global scale. The acquisition of Lodestone is synergistic with our existing domain expertise and new-age digital transformation capabilities.”

Founded in 2005 with headquarters in Pleasanton, California, Lodestone provides digital engineering quality assurance services for new age digital companies through two service lines - Data Quality for data-intensive AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) products and the human-labelling ecosystem, and Product Quality for software and hardware products and platforms.

Dipam Patel, Founder and CEO, Lodestone, said, “Product leaders around the world are pushing the Quality and Engineering efficiency bar higher like never before and I am thrilled to partner with Tech Mahindra to leverage our combined expertise and scale to bring more innovative, agile and industry leading services for this high-growth market."

Abhishek Shankar, President - Communications, Media & Entertainment, Americas, Tech Mahindra, said, “The acquisition of Lodestone will further enhance our ability to simplify the digital transformation journey for enterprises through our end-to-end digital product engineering capability across Design, Build, and Test. Lodestone’s reputation in Product and Data quality for high-velocity engineering pipelines is stellar.”

As part of NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 01:37 PM IST