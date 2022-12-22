Tech layoffs: US-based semiconductor firm Micron to trim workforce by 10% in 2023

US-based semiconductor Micron has joined the layoff bandwagon and will trim its workforce by 10 per cent in 2023 due to adverse industry conditions. The decision follows Micron's results for FY23's first quarter. According to a restructuring plan, a combination of voluntary attrition and personnel reductions will be used to cut jobs.

The microchip manufacturer expects costs of at least $30 million in the second quarter, completely in cash expenses. The firm had expected a loss of 62 cents per share on revenue of $3.8 billion in the current quarter.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra cited too much supply of memory and lack of demand, as reasons for the company keeping inventory and losing power over pricing.