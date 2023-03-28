Tech layoffs: Seattle hit hardest by job cuts, accounts for quarter of all employees fired by Microsoft

freepik

Big tech firms such as Amazon, Salesforce and Google were already on the layoff bandwagon since last year, but Microsoft also announced job cuts this year. One of the oldest tech majors deciding to fire 10,000 people, has spread layoffs to its arms including LinkedIn and cloud firm Azure.

But more than a quarter of the global job losses at Microsoft have taken place in its Seattle unit alone, with 2,700 people laid off so far.

Seattle hit harder than most cities

The tech giant has laid off another 559 people from the city, which has scaled up the onslaught caused by its job cuts.

This also adds to Seattle's overall tally, where 31,000 people have been laid off by tech firms.

This means that more than 10 per cent of tech workers laid off across the globe are in the American city alone.

Specific regions losing big