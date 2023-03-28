Tech Layoffs: GitHub fires all Indian engineers at once, sacks 100 people in the country

Canva

Among global tech majors, Microsoft also announced the layoff of 10,000 employees, which has so far affected its subsidiaries including job portal LinkedIn. As an open source platform for millions of developers, GitHub plays a major part in the global software space by facilitating exchange of codes between best minds in the business.

But in its first move towards slashing the workforce, GitHub has fired all of its Indian engineers.

Why Indian engineers enmasse?

This means that GitHub has fired 100 people from the country, which is home to its second-largest community of developers.

At the same time, GitHub's move has been explained by mentioning that its Indian engineering team was smaller than other locations.

The firm on its part called it a necessary measure to protect its financial health in the short-term to invest more in the longer-run.

Smallest team despite second-largest developer community