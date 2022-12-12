Tech layoffs: 10 interview tips for professionals to clinch new jobs by Deloitte CTO

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

It’s not a great feeling to lose work amidst a spate of layoffs and be left out in the cold in the face of a hiring freeze, but that’s something lakhs of tech professionals are facing globally. Those who haven’t been laid off are watching out for signs of a job cut at their firm ahead of time, so that they could look for another job. As Indians on visa laid off by big tech such as Twitter and Meta struggle to find new jobs within 60 days, Deloitte’s Chief Technology Officer has shared some tips to ace interviews.

Qualities that ensure employment

Amidst chaos and anxiety in the tech sector, Deloittes technology boss Leo Alexandru reached out to aspiring professionals on Twitter with 10 qualities that could help them bag new jobs.

I'm a Chief Technology Officer at Deloitte.



I've hired 100+ people in my career and I know in the first 9 minutes if a candidate has what it takes.



Here are 10 things that will make you stand out in any interview: — Leo Alexandru (@theleoalexandru) December 9, 2022

On his thread, he first mentioned honesty, and advised candidates to be open about concepts they don’t know of and want to learn about.

Then Alexandru placed emphasis on the right attitude, which is a mix of positivity, reliability and a solution-oriented approach.

He then asks employees to avoid talking about their previous employer or firm in a negative light, even as many switch jobs because of money or their boss.

Citing Mark Zuckerberg’s hiring policy, at a time when he has fired thousands at Meta, Alexandru mentioned the importance of shared values between employer and employee.

Among common tropes, he listed communication skills with an emphasis on exchanging ideas and negotiating solutions.

Alexandru also mentioned that he wants employees who challenge his decisions and the status quo instead of being yes men.

He also advised candidates to read the job description thoroughly and do their research about the sector and firm to be ready for all kinds of questions.

To gain more clarity about the job and to express dedication towards learning, Alexandru also recommends asking questions during an interview.

He also cited the example of Citadel CEO Ken Griffin who recently arranged a Disneyland trip for 10,000 employees and values passion, towards the role and the domain of the firm.

Alexandru also highlighted the importance of carrying a portfolio and highlighting personal projects, and products developed as well as processes enhanced by the candidate in previous positions.

Experts and firms coming together to help professionals

Tech layoffs have hit lakhs of employees across more than 1,300 firms in the industry across the globe, and jobless professionals are left vulnerable in the face of a hiring freeze. Amidst layoffs, activist immigration lawyers such as Tahmina Watson and firms including Tata’s Jaguar Land Rover are also helping laid off tech workers to find jobs. Many others have also reached out to people out of work via LinkedIn and other platforms to help professionals spot opportunities.