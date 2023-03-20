TeamLease Services Ltd announces buyback of 3,27,869 equity shares through tender offer | Image: TeamLease (Representative)

TeamLease Services Limited announced that on receipt of approval from members on the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company having a face value of ₹ 10 not exceeding 3,27,869 equity shares at a price of ₹3050 per equity share on a proportionate basis, via an exchange filing.

The issue is through the tender offer process in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and rules made thereunder, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (the SEBI Buyback Regulations) as amended from time to time and other applicable laws.

The Board of Directors of the company approved the proposal of buyback on February 03, 2023.

The company informed that pursuant to Regulation 7(i) of the SEBI Buyback Regulations, the company has published a public announcement dated March 17, 2023 (Public Announcement) for the Buyback on March 20, 2023 in various newspapers.

