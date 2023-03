ICICI Securities announced allotment of 21,760 equity shares | Image: ICICI Securities (Representative)

ICICI Securities announced that the company has allotted 21,760 equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each on March 20, 2023 under the ICICI Securities Limited- Employees Stock Option Scheme 2017, via an exchange filing.

Read Also Mastek Limited announces allotment of 80,729 equity shares