Teach For India incubates nine entrepreneurs

InnovatED, the nine-month incubator from Teach For India for supporting entrepreneurs looking to build impactful organizations has announced its Cohort for 2021.

These 9 entrepreneurs span Teach For India's 2012 to 2018 Fellowship cohorts, and are based in 14 urban and rural regions, representing ideas ranging from science experimentation to school leadership, from education in remote geographies for out-of-school children to social-emotional learning, and from building local leadership to higher-secondary education.

Over the last few years, InnovatED has supported 30+ early-stage education entrepreneurs working across ed-aspects like School transformation to 21st-century skills, Sports and Arts and Early-childhood education to Parent leadership, said Payoshni Saraf, Director - Alumni Impact, Teach For India.

Bringing the laboratory into the classroom

Co-founded by Ashna Mehta, Catalyst is an initiative based in Hyderabad that aims to transform secondary Science education in high-need schools by fostering love and curiosity for science in students. By providing hands-on learning science kits with training and support for teachers, Catalyst envisions a classroom learning experience where students are able to conduct lab experiments and record their observations.

Strong school leaders for better student outcomes

Co-founded by Manvi Arora, Alokit is based in Delhi and it enables K-12 educational leaders to develop their potential to transform the quality of education, and drive improved student outcomes in under-resourced communities.

Transforming education in remote, far-flung hilly areas of India

India Foundation for Education Transformation (IEFT) is an initiative based in Arunachal Pradesh and co-founded by Prahlad Chakma, a Teach For India Fellow (2012-2015) in New Delhi. IEFT primarily addresses the severe learning crisis faced by students in the remote, far-flung hilly states of India.

Making Education a possibility for All

Learning Initiatives For India (LIFI), founded by Raman Bahl works with children who either have never gone to schools before or have been pushed out of schools for various reasons. The organization is dedicated to building a sustainable ecosystem that puts the youth and the children of the community on a better life path and is currently operating in Haryana, UP and Bihar.

Social-Emotional Learning Programs for vulnerable children

Labhya Foundation is a Delhi based initiative that aims to enable children to cope with the ill effects of poverty & become lifelong learners. Co-founded by Richa Gupta, Labhya is the world’s largest and India’s first at-scale Socio-emotional learning program, thus enabling 2.5 million vulnerable children to become effective learners.

Addressing social marginalization and poverty with education and skill development

Voyage Educare Foundation - Raabta is co-founded by Rizvi Aquil Abbas and is working towards improving the outcomes for students, including levels of learning, achievement, and wellbeing. Based in Mumbai, VEF intends to transform underserved schools into lighthouse schools, with the ultimate goal of empowering key stakeholders to eliminate inequity for the children.

Reimagining education at the grassroots

Barefoot Edu Foundation - Lanternco-founded by Subhankar Paul works with leaders and teachers in a cluster of schools through a 3-year systemic approach focussing on 5 key areas: Leadership, Teaching, Community, Foundational Learning, and Co-curricular Development. Based in Mumbai, Lantern envisions creating a movement of empowered educators and organisations that will innovate and meaningfully make education better for children.

Where holistic Learning meets Fun

Claylab Education Foundation is co-founded by Vivek Kaushik and is based in Mumbai. The organization works towards providing affordable yet quality after-school support to students in the form of career counselling, academic support, skill-building, mentorship, and leadership opportunities.

Reimagining access to Creativity and Innovation for all Children

Based in Chennai and founded by Dr Sowmya Lakshminarayanan, Lead by Design Foundation (LBD) envisions mobilizing a movement of young people that will build a sustainable and thriving future by unlocking their creative potential. Operating in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, LBD makes creative avenues accessible to all children through educational kits and designing spaces that allow experiential learning.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 08:55 PM IST