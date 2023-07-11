TCS Recognized As Leader In IDC MarketScape For Worldwide Finance & Accounting Business Process Services | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Finance and Accounting Business Process Services in the Cloud, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This IDC MarketScape study assesses current market demands and expected buyer needs for cloud-based finance and accounting managed (outsourced) business process services and evaluates service providers offering on cloud-based finance and accounting managed (outsourced) business process services against a series of qualitative and quantitative parameters.

According to the report, “TCS has comprehensive, consulting-led finance and accounting services to support global organizations in transforming their finance operations to be data driven, AI powered, and cloud enabled, helping them improve resiliency, gain agility to lower their risks, improve cash, and respond better to the changing market dynamics and needs.”

“CFOs are responding to current macro-economic uncertainties and risks of a potential slowdown by redesigning organizational structures, deploying technologies like AI and cloud, strengthening financial planning and cash management while being focused on ESG and cost savings. TCS’ future-ready finance proposition powered by its AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite, Cognix™, helps CFOs transform quickly and achieve their long-term business goals,” said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS.

About TCS portfolio of finance and accounting services

TCS offers a consulting-led, comprehensive portfolio of finance and accounting services, powered by innovative digital solutions like TCS Cognix. TCS also provides BPaaS services for its customers by leveraging its partnerships with leading third-party platform providers as well as in-house platforms like TAP™ and HOBS™.

TCS helps finance organizations reimagine their core functions of procure to pay, order to cash, and record to report by moving them to a standardized, automated and data-driven operating model that delivers enhanced efficiencies, speed, compliance and cost savings while enabling seamless period-end closures. Its strategic finance offerings like financial planning and analysis, cash and liquidity management, tax compliance and treasury, supported by AI powered predictive models, enable agile and data-driven decision-making and enhance enterprise resilience.

In addition to generic finance and accounting services, TCS also offers industry-specific services. These include trust and equity accounting for financial services, revenue cycle management for healthcare, passenger and cargo revenue accounting for travel and transportation, store accounting for retail, inventory accounting for manufacturing and meter to cash for utilities. TCS Cognix, its AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite, accelerates the digital transformation agenda for its clients.

Cognix has a vast library of business outcome-aligned digital solutions called ‘value builders’ that are pre-built and contextualized based on TCS’ vast experience of running finance operations for customers over decades. Cognix also features a maturity assessment model that drives a systematic transformation approach enabling perpetual innovation. This combined with TCS’ contextual and domain know-how, and future-ready talent, positions finance organizations well for accelerated innovation and differentiation in their journey towards a sustainable future.