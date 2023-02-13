TCS recognised as leader for Manufacturing Product Lifecycle Management in IDC MarketScape

Image: TCS (Representative)

Through an exchange filing, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that it has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape for Manufacturing Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Strategic Consulting services.

It's global head for IoT and Digital Engineering, Regu Ayyaswamy said that, “At TCS, we enable growth and transformation for customers by reimagining their entire product lifecycle by leveraging our deep contextual knowledge, investments in next-gen technologies and industry focused solutions. This enables our customers to accelerate innovation, strengthen their sustainability initiatives and improve overall customer experience.”

This recognition is a reflection of our demonstrated strength across the product lifecycle in enabling the connected digital enterprise for our customers.” TCS combines digital technologies like IoT, analytics, cloud, and mobile along with product lifecycle capabilities, to help enterprises unlock new possibilities like transitioning from product-based business models to those centered on services and customer experience, promoting agility in new product introduction, reducing product lifecycle costs and supporting sustainability goals.

TCS’ services cover the entire ‘Program Value Definition’ to ‘Capability Delivery & Acceptance’ lifecycle and leverage its proprietary tools like Business Value Definition, Integrated Program Plan, Process Reference Architecture, PLM Platform Architecture Model, KPI Definition and Legacy Conversion Framework. Building on this extensive expertise, TCS offers its clients a Digital Thread approach to manage the complexities of smart connected product development.

The TCS Digital Thread solution transforms an organization’s product lifecycle management strategy to ensure business agility, and establishes a connected data flow across the product value chain, providing contextual insights that enable data driven decisions. TCS’ PLM Consulting Services provide organizations advisory services to help them define their approach.

These include: • TCS PLM Strategy Consulting services: Outline an enterprise’s Digital Thread strategy by identifying the right business capabilities needed for successful transformation. It also includes services for estimating the value of potential benefits, roadmap definitions, building the business case for Digital Thread, cloud transformation strategy and intelligent automation possibilities across the product value chain.

• TCS PLM Functional Consulting services: Help analyze an organization’s business processes and identify functional capabilities and data connectivity requirements to enable transformation. It also covers business process blue printing, high level business architecture and detailed functional roadmap definition.

• TCS PLM Technology Consulting services: Translate business and functional requirements to specific PLM solutions and applications, provide technical advice for proof of concepts and demonstration for opportunities, and advocate PLM best practices.