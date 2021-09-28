TCS partners with Newgen for flagship Banking Service Bureau project in Israel

Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital transformation platform, has announced that it has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to deploy an enterprise-wide content repository and a multi-channel, multi-lingual communication suite for the Banking Service Bureau (BSB) in Israel.

Newgen and TCS are enabling Israel’s central bank to transform the country’s banking sector by building a cloud-hosted centralized platform to provide end-to-end banking solutions. BSB will leverage TCS core banking solution and Newgen’s digital transformation products, including contextual content services (ECM) and omnichannel customer engagement (CCM).

With Newgen’s unified platform for automating content and communications, integrated with the cloud-based TCS BaNCSTM, BSB can build a scalable repository to securely access and manage documents throughout their lifecycle. The repository would serve as a shared, plug-and-play digital banking platform to help banks standardize communications and enhance customer experience.

Sumanta Roy, Vice President and Regional Head of TCS, Middle East, Africa, Mediterranean, said, “This partnership has architected a highly scalable and secure platform in record time, delivering a truly digital experience to its customers.”

“Our joint collaboration will help financial institutions in Israel deliver a faster, more connected, and frictionless banking experience to their customers,” said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:25 AM IST