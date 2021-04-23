TCS, Infosys and Wipro are the top three most-valued Indian IT firms; HCL Tech is fourth

On Friday, Wipro regained the position as India's third most-valued information technology (IT) company, surpassing HCL Technologies. Wipro’s market capitalisation is Rs 2.60 trillion, which is around Rs 1 trillion more than HCL Technologies.

At 3.24 pm, Wipro’s stocks were traded at Rs 475.05 per piece, down by 2.38 per cent during the day. In the case of HCL Technologies, it was trading at Rs 955.90 per share, a decline of 0.55 per cent, according to BSE.

Yesterday, Wipro touched an all-time high of Rs 494.50 per share.Today (April 23), the share of the company touched a high of Rs 487.35 per piece and traded at a low of Rs 474.40 per piece. Last week, Wipro reported its quarterly results.The consolidated net profit was up by 28 per cent at Rs 2,972 crore for the March 2021 quarter, and exuded confidence of sustaining strong growth momentum in the coming quarters. Its revenue from operations rose by 3.4 per cent to Rs 16,245.4 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 15,711 crore in the same period last fiscal.

In addition, Wipro on Thursday announced its commitment to achieving Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 in line with the objective of the Paris Agreement to cap temperature rise to 1.5 C.

Meanwhile, the quarterly result of HCL technologies is awaited. But various reports suggest the company may report a drop in their profit after tax. Today’s low for the company share is Rs 950.15 per share and high is Rs 974.55.

As per data, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is number one among IT companies with market capitalisation of Rs 11.51 trillion, followed by Infosys at Rs 5.68 trillion.