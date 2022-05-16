TCS fixes May 26 as record date for dividend payment

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has fixed May 26 as the record date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

If the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the annual general meeting (AGM), payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made on Monday, June 13, 2022, TCS said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

TCS said the dividend will be given to all "beneficial owners in respect of shares held in dematerialized form as per the data as may be made available by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited as of the close of business hours on Thursday, May 26, 2022".

It will also be paid to "all members in respect of shares held in physical form after giving effect to valid transmission or transposition requests lodged with the Company as of the close of business hours on Thursday, May 26, 2022," TCS said.

TCS Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, April 11, 2022 had recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per equity share of Rs 1 each of the Company for approval by the shareholders at the AGM scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 10:25 PM IST