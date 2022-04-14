TCS, CECP, PYXERA Global announce new programming for 'Digital Empowers' initiative

IT company Tata Consultancy Services in partnership with Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) and PYXERA Global, has announced a new slate of programmes and events for the 'Digital Empowers' initiative.

'Digital Empowers' is an initiative that brings together organisations from various sectors to explore how transformative digital innovations can solve local and global challenges.

''Digital Empowers is one of the only technology forums that brings together leading organisations from across different sectors to explore how digital innovations of all types can lead to transformative solutions to local and global challenges,'' Balaji Ganapathy, Global Social Responsibility Officer at TCS, said in a statement.

TCS' Digital Empowers was launched in 2018 with the goal to raise awareness of digital technologies and social issues, explore the 'art of the possible', and foster cross-sector partnerships.

The initiative convenes corporate leaders, subject-matter experts, non-profit implementers, and innovative entrepreneurs across inperson and virtual events, live facilitated collaborations, and online mediums.

''Technology has the power to enable and scale solutions that address critical global issues equitably, transparently, and inclusively. Digital Empowers provides the kind of leadership, vision, and collaboration required to renew energy and harden commitments to move forward and create change,'' the release said.

