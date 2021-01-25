TCS briefly becomes world's largest IT company; continues to hold top spot in India

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) became the world's most valuable IT company with the market valuation on the Bombay Stock Exchange soaring beyond $179 billion on Monday albeit for a short period.

TCS surpassed the American-Irish IT company Accenture with a market valuation of $168 billion on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

However, by afternoon trade, the stock dipped from an all time high of Rs 3,339 to Rs 3,314 bringing the valuation of the company down to $167 billion.