TCIL standalone net profit stands at Rs 52.7 cr in 2020-21

Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 52.7 crore in 2020-21, an official release said on Friday.

The standalone revenue of the state-run company stood at Rs 1,749.2 crore in 2020-21.

''In 2020-21, TCIL achieved standalone revenue and profit-after-tax of Rs 17,492.90 million and Rs 527.70 million respectively,'' the release said.

The company has paid a dividend of Rs 21.1 crore to the Telecom Department, the release added.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 03:41 PM IST