TCI Express Reaches Sustainability Milestone With India’s & South Asia’s First LEED |

TCI Express Limited, India’s leading B2B express logistics company, is announced that its Gurugram-based 'GIGA' Sorting Center has been certified with the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Rating, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

TCIEXPRESS is the first B2B Express logistics company in India as well as South Asia to receive such an esteemed certification for a sorting center.

LEED Gold certification

The prestigious U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has recognised TCIEXPRESS’s sorting center for its remarkable sustainability practices, awarding it the 'Gold' rating under the LEEDv4 BD+C Warehouses and Distribution Centers rating system.

This distinguished recognition, one of the world's most renowned certifications for sustainability, underscores TCIEXPRESS's unwavering dedication and innovative approaches towards sustainability and environmental responsibility. The company's remarkable achievement was made possible with its most advanced and eco-friendly automated sorting center, 'GIGA,' which is the first and largest facility of its kind in India.

Spanning across an impressive 2 lakh (200,000) sq. ft., the TCIEXPRESS sorting center has been meticulously designed and constructed with a focus on green building principles meeting international standards. The facility leverages solar power as a primary source of energy, aligning with TCIEXPRESS' dedication to green energy utilisation and carbon neutrality.

The LEED Gold certification represents one of the most esteemed accolades in the field of Green Building in the world. USGBC experts thoroughly evaluated the TCIEXPRESS sorting center against a comprehensive set of sustainability parameters before bestowing this recognition.

South Asia's and India’s first LEED-certified Green Express B2B

As South Asia's and India’s first LEED-certified Green Express B2B sorting center, TCIEXPRESS has set a new benchmark for sustainability in the logistics industry. The facility's rainwater management system ensures efficient collection and utilisation of rainwater, minimising water wastage. With the installation of 600 kWh solar panels, the Sorting Center harnesses clean and renewable energy, reducing its dependence on conventional power sources and significantly lowering its carbon footprint. The presence of LEED-accredited professionals ensures that sustainable practices are implemented throughout the facility, from design and construction to daily operations.

In pursuit of our sustainability goals, we have implemented energy-efficient LED lighting at our facility, resulting in reduced electricity consumption and heat index. Our Smart Sync technology has effectively optimized generator usage, minimising carbon footprints. Additionally, the adoption of battery-powered forklifts and insulated building design has led to decreased emissions and power usage. Through solar plants at the Gurugram and Pune sorting centers, TCIEXPRESS successfully generated 804,311 kWh of renewable electricity in FY 2022-23.

Furthermore, the TCIEXPRESS sorting center places a strong emphasis on waste management, incorporating a comprehensive plan to minimise construction and demolition waste. By prioritising recycling and responsible waste disposal practices, the center mitigates its environmental impact and contributes to a circular economy. The facility also prioritises the well-being of its occupants by implementing measures to enhance indoor air quality and reduce water consumption both inside and outside the premises.

TCI Express Ltd Shares

The shares of TCI Express Ltd on Thursday at 2:59 pm IST were at ₹1,522.40, up by 0.046 percent.

Read Also TCI Express shares zoom nearly 16% after strong March quarter earnings