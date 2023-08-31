 TCI Express Allots Equity Shares To Employees as stock option
TCI Express Allots Equity Shares To Employees as stock option

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
TCI Express Allots Equity Shares To Employees as stock option | Representative Image

TCI Express Limited on Thursday announced that the Share Transfer Committee of the Board of Directors of Company in its meeting held on today, has allotted 11,400 Equity Shares as fully paid-up under ESOS-2016 Plan (Tranche 2 of Part-V), to the eligible employees of the Company, upon exercise of vested options, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

These shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company, in all respects.

Through the filing the company said that the above ESOP’s shall be in compliance of ESOP-2016, scheme of the Company.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has been increased from 38,324,085 to 38,335,485 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each.

TCI Express Limited shares

The shares of TCI Express Limited on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,402, down by 0.54 percent.

article-image

