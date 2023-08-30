 ITC Announces Ordinary Shares To Employees As ESOP
ITC Announces Ordinary Shares To Employees As ESOP

With this allotment, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to RS 1247,02,37,311 divided into 1247,02,37,311 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
ITC Announces Ordinary Shares To Employees As ESOP | Image: ITC (Representative)

ITC Limited on Wednesday announced the allotment of 7,96,610 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1 each, upon exercise of 79,661 Options by Optionees under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 1 each.

Previous ESOP

On August 23, allotted 46,01,200 ordinary shares of Rs 1 each, upon exercise of 4,60,120 Options by Optionees under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Schemes. With the allotment, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1246,94,40,701 divided into 1246,94,40,701 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1 each.

ITC Limited shares

The shares of ITC Limited on Wednesday at 11:50 am IST were at Rs 443.30, up by 3.20 points or 0.73 percent.

ITC Announces 46,01,200 Ordinary Shares As ESOPs
