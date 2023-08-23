ITC Announces 46,01,200 Ordinary Shares As ESOPs | PTI

ITC on Wednesday announced the allotment of 46,01,200 ordinary shares of Rs 1 each, upon exercise of 4,60,120 Options by Optionees under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 1 each.

With this allotment, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1246,94,40,701 divided into 1246,94,40,701 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1 each.

ITC shares

The shares of ITC Limited on Wednesday at 11:52 am IST were at Rs 449.55, down by 1.03 percent.

ESOP

On August 4, ITC Limited has issued and allotted 30,67,520 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1 each, upon exercise of 3,06,752 Options by Optionees under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Schemes. With that allotment, the issued and subscribed share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 1246,48,39,501 divided into 1246,48,39,501 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1 each

