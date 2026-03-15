Tax Dept Urges Taxpayers To Ignore ‘Significant Transaction’ Email Alert, CBDT Says Details Sent Under Advance Tax Campaign Were Incorrect

The Income Tax department has asked taxpayers to ignore emails mentioning “significant transactions” sent under its advance tax e-campaign. |

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has asked taxpayers to ignore emails that mentioned 'significant transactions' under the Income Tax department’s advance tax e-campaign.

In a message shared on X, the tax authority said that some taxpayers received emails containing wrong or inaccurate information about financial transactions linked to them.

These emails were sent as part of the Advance Tax e-Campaign for Assessment Year 2026-27, which relates to Financial Year 2025-26.

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CBDT clarified that the issue happened due to a technical problem, and the department is currently working with its service provider to correct it.

CBDT Clarifies Position

According to the tax department, the emails were not meant to be enforcement notices. Instead, they were sent as reminder messages to help taxpayers review their financial records and ensure they are paying the correct advance tax.

However, since the details in some emails were inaccurate, the CBDT has asked people to ignore the earlier communication until the issue is fixed.

The department said it is actively working to resolve the problem and will update taxpayers once the matter is corrected.

Advance Tax Deadline on March 15

The clarification comes at an important time because March 15 is the last date to pay the fourth instalment of advance tax for the current financial year.

Advance tax is the system where taxpayers pay their estimated tax in instalments during the year instead of paying the entire amount at once at the end of the year.

The tax department’s e-campaign normally sends alerts to taxpayers when large transactions are reported in their financial records, encouraging them to check whether their tax payments are correct.

What Taxpayers Should Do?

The CBDT has advised taxpayers not to rely on the incorrect emails. Instead, they should verify their transaction details directly on the official portal.

Taxpayers can log into the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department of India and check the e-Campaign tab in the Compliance Portal to view accurate information about their reported financial transactions.

The department said this will help taxpayers review their financial data and ensure proper compliance with advance tax rules.