Tata vs Mistry case: SC to hear Cyrus Mistry's plea to expunge remarks against him

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea of Cyrus Mistry, former CEO, Tata Sons, seeking to expunge remarks made against him by the top court in a judgment upholding Tata Group's decision to remove him as its chairman, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

The court said that it will hear the matter in 10 days. Tata Sons has opposed the plea.

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata had said the 2021 order validated the values and ethics that always guided the Tata group.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

