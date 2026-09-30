Tata Trusts Feud Takes A Fresh Turn, Venu Srinivasan Questions Noel Tata’s Role & Seeks Governance Probe

Venu Srinivasan has reportedly approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. |

Mumbai: The governance tussle within Tata Trusts appears to have taken another turn, with trustee Venu Srinivasan reportedly approaching the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner with a fresh complaint raising questions over key appointments and decision-making at two of the group’s principal trusts.

According to sources cited by CNBC-TV18, Srinivasan has sought an inquiry into the governance of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

Noel Tata’s Position Questioned

The complaint reportedly questions Noel Tata’s status as a perpetual trustee of Tata Trusts and also raises issues regarding his appointment as chairman of the trusts.

Noel Tata was appointed chairman of Tata Trusts following the death of Ratan Tata in October 2024. Tata Trusts collectively exercise significant influence over the Tata Group through their controlling stake in Tata Sons.

The fresh development could therefore draw attention to the internal governance framework governing the philanthropic trusts.

Neville Tata Appointment Also Flagged

Srinivasan has also reportedly objected to the appointment of Neville Tata as a trustee.

According to the report, Srinivasan has alleged that he has been excluded from important decision-making processes within the trusts. The complaint seeks scrutiny of how key governance decisions and appointments have been undertaken.

These claims are allegations attributed to Srinivasan, according to the source-based report, and should not be treated as findings by the Charity Commissioner.

Action Against Trustees Sought

The complaint reportedly goes beyond seeking an inquiry. Srinivasan is said to have sought the suspension or removal of trustees if the authorities find grounds warranting such action.

The reported move adds another dimension to the governance debate surrounding Tata Trusts, which controls roughly 66 per cent of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

Attention will now be on whether the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner takes up the complaint for further examination and how Tata Trusts or the individuals named respond to the issues raised.