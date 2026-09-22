Sharad Pawar Backs Noel Tata’s Stand In Tata Sons Row, Stresses Role Of Tata Trusts

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar | File Image

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday backed Noel Tata’s stance in the ongoing disagreement between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, while highlighting the Tata Group’s contribution to Maharashtra and India’s growth.

Pawar said Jamsetji Tata and the Tata family had built an industrial legacy based on values, social responsibility and public service.

He emphasised that the institutional role of Tata Trusts must continue to be preserved while decisions concerning the group’s leadership are taken.

Pawar highlights Tata Trusts’ role in leadership decisions

"Therefore, the social commitment and institutional role of the Tata Trusts must be preserved. When decisions are made regarding the leadership of the Tata Group, it is essential to respect the institutional processes and the role of the Trusts," Pawar said.

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He said the consent rights of trust-nominated directors on important matters, including the appointment of the chairman, should be respected.

According to Pawar, leadership decisions at Tata Sons should involve the approval of Tata Trusts, which is the majority shareholder in the holding company.

Pawar said the group’s ownership framework was created around a philanthropic model, where wealth generated through business activities is used for societal benefit.

"As a result, the ownership structure of Tata Sons is founded on the principle of philanthropy," Pawar said.

Tata Group’s philanthropic legacy in focus

Pawar noted that Tata Trusts hold around 66% of Tata Sons and said this structure was intentionally designed to maintain the group’s social commitments.

He highlighted institutions established through Tata Trusts, including Tata Memorial Hospital, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

"Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) are institutions of national importance founded by these trusts," Pawar said.

He cautioned that reducing the role of Tata Trusts could impact institutions that serve communities across Maharashtra and the country.