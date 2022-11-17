e-Paper Get App
Tata Motors to transform Haryana's public transport with 1,000 buses

Tata Motors to transform Haryana's public transport with 1,000 buses

Tata Motors is also the second biggest player in India's bus market after Ashok Leyland, by accounting for almost 35 per cent of the total sales.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
Tata Motors on Thursday said it has bagged an order for 1,000 buses from Haryana Roadways. The auto major said it will supply 52-seater fully built BS VI diesel buses in a phased manner, as per the contract.

"The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with the Haryana government and help in offering modern public transport to the citizens of the state. We are committed to modernising public transportation in India," Tata Motors Vice President (Product Line - Buses) Rohit Srivastava said in a statement.

Haryana Transport Department principal secretary Navdeep Singh Virk said the buses will provide benefits to all stakeholders alike, and offer unmatched comfort to the passengers.

"The induction of the new buses will help in making inter-state public transport even more efficient, allowing smooth commute across the state of Haryana," he added.

