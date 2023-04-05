Tata Tele Business Services honoured with 3 prestigious awards | Image: Tata (Representative)

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), a enabler of digital connectivity and cloud solutions for businesses in India, has won three prestigious awards at the ET Telecom Awards 2023, then company said in an exchange filing.

These awards, 'Enterprise Service Provider of the Year', 'Enterprise Digital Transformation of the Year', and 'Best Customer Service' are a testimony to long-standing commitment of TTBS towards creating a ‘digital first’ ecosystem for enterprises.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vishal Rally, Sr. VP & Head - Product, Marketing and Commercial, Tata Teleservices Ltd said, “We are truly honoured and delighted to be recognised with these three coveted industry accolades. These awards reaffirm our strong passion to enable enterprises build advance digital capabilities, modernise their operations and help them stay ahead in their respective business segments. Customer Centricity and Innovation are at the core of our business vision that drives us onward to continually democratise technology for SMBs. It is our endeavour to create a strong digital ecosystem for accelerating adoption of digital technologies by businesses aspiring to Do Big.”

TTBS has bagged the award title of ‘Enterprise Service Provider of the Year’ for a second time in a row. TTBS has always strived to bring smart technology and services to businesses that enable them to improve processes, reach customers more effectively, and enhance their productivity.

TTBS has maintained a progressive approach of partnering with enterprises as a subject matter expert by providing innovative solutions that allow enterprises to become digitally agile and grow their business in a flexible, scalable, and secure manner.

The ET Telecom Awards aims to recognize and showcase the best telecom products, apps, services, and technologies in India. The awards also acknowledge the contributions and achievements of players in the Indian telecommunications industry who have excelled in the field of network technologies, operations, new implementations, innovative products, and services.

