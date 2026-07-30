Tata Steel Q1 Profit Rises 19% To ₹2,385 Crore, Board Clears ₹33,873-Crore NINL Expansion

Tata Steel’s Q1 FY27 net profit rose 19% to ₹2,385.24 crore. |

New Delhi: Tata Steel on Thursday reported a 19% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,385.24 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, supported by higher revenue from its Indian operations.

The steelmaker had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,007.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to its exchange filing.

Income Growth

Tata Steel’s total consolidated income increased to ₹61,026.97 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹53,466.79 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue growth from the company’s India business contributed to the improved year-on-year profitability during the June quarter.

However, the company’s quarterly net profit was lower than the ₹2,965 crore recorded in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Major Expansion

The company’s board approved a major project to expand steelmaking capacity at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), which is currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.

The project will add 4.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of steelmaking capacity. Tata Steel has estimated capital expenditure of ₹33,873 crore for the proposed expansion.

The investment is expected to strengthen the company’s long-products portfolio, with a particular focus on the retail segment. Tata Steel said its branded products continue to witness strong demand in this market.

Merger Process

NINL is currently undergoing the process of amalgamation with Tata Steel Limited. The planned capacity addition is expected to integrate the subsidiary more closely with Tata Steel’s broader manufacturing and distribution network.

Tata Steel completed the acquisition of Odisha-based NINL on 4 July 2022 through its erstwhile subsidiary, Tata Steel Long Products Limited.

The acquisition, valued at ₹12,100 crore, marked the first privatisation of a state-owned steel company by the Narendra Modi-led government. The latest expansion represents a significant investment in NINL’s future production capabilities.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Tata Steel’s consolidated financial results and company disclosures and does not constitute independent investment advice.