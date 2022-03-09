Tata Steel Raw Materials division bags 12 National Safety awards

Tata Steel’s Raw Materials Division won 12 National Safety Awards under various categories for the year 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 for excellence in safety practices.

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India graced the occasion as Chief Guest along with Rameshwar Teli, Union Minister of State Labour and Employment, Government of India (Guest of Honour). The award ceremony was orgniased at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Raw Materials, Tata Steel, said: “We are honoured to be recognised at a National level for our efforts towards best-in-class safety practices. Safety is top priority for us and we are committed to continuous improvement in safety in all our areas of operations. We are focusing on leveraging digital interventions and innovation to further improve safety standards in our mines and collieries. This recognition encourages us to reinforce and consolidate a culture of safety in and around our areas of influence.”

In National Safety Awards (Mines) Contest Year 2017, Tata Steel’s Sijua Colliery was adjudged winner in Mines with Longest Accident Free Period (LAFP) category while Digwadih Colliery of Tata Steel was conferred with runners-up trophy in the same category. Both come under belowground coal mines with difficult mining conditions and Amalgamated Bhelatand Colliery of Tata Steel has been adjudged Runners-up in Lowest Injury Frequency Rate Per Lakh Manshift category.

In Metal Mines-Mechanised Opencast category, Joda East Iron Ore Mine of Tata Steel has been adjudged Winner, while Noamundi Iron Ore Mine of Tata Steel has been conferred with runner up for the contest year 2017.

In another category-Lowest Injury Frequency Rate (LIFR) Per Lakh Manshift, Bhimtanagar (Sukinda) Chromite mine of Tata Steel has been adjudged Winner in Metal Mines-Mechanised Opencast with manshift of less than 50,000 while Joda West Iron & Manganese Mine of Tata Steel got runners-up trophy in the same category.

In National Safety Awards (Mines) Contest Year 2018, Joda West Iron & Manganese Mine was declared runners-up in Longest Accident Free Period category. Joda West Iron & Manganese Mine was again declared runners up Metal Mines-Mechanised Opencast with man-shift of less than 50,000 category.

For National Safety Awards (Mines) Contest Year 2019, Joda East Iron Ore Mine was declared winners in Metal Mines- Mechanised Opencast category while Noamundi iron ore mine of Tata Steel has been conferred with runners up for the contest year 2019.

In National Safety Awards (Mines) Contest Year 2020, Joda West Iron & Manganese Mine of Tata Steel received Winners trophy in Longest Accident Free Period category.

Mayank Shekhar, Chief (Jamadoba Group), Jharia Division, Tata Steel, Shrishendu Mukherjee, Chief Operations, FAMD, Tata Steel and Shirish Shekhar, Chief (Noamundi Iron Mine), Ore Mine and Quarries Division, Tata Steel received the awards on behalf of Tata Steel’s Raw Materials Division.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 10:02 PM IST