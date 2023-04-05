Tata Steel hits highest-ever production at 19.9 million tons in FY23

Image: Tata Steel (Representative)

According to an exchange filing, Tata Steel has hit an all time high in production of the metal, at 19.9 million tons.

In the fourth quarter of FY23, crude steel production was up 3% QoQ and stood at around 5.15 million tons.

Tata Steel India deliveries increased by 3% YoY despite volatile operating environment during the financial year and surpassed the previous best recorded in FY22. Domestic deliveries grew by ~10% YoY leveraging our robust marketing network and agile business model. In Q4 FY23, deliveries grew by 9% QoQ to 5.15 million tons and were the highest ever quarterly deliveries.

Record domestic deliveries across segments in FY23: o ‘Automotive & Special Products’ segment deliveries increased by 5% YoY in FY23 to be at ~2.7 million tons, surpassing the previous best recorded in FY22. In Q4 FY23, deliveries were up 8% QoQ despite the 4% QoQ drop in auto OEM production.

‘Branded Products & Retail’ segment deliveries increased by 11% in FY23 to be at ~5.9 million tons, surpassing the previous best recorded in FY20. This was driven by record quarterly and annual sales across well-established retail and MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) brands like Tata Tiscon, Tata Kosh, Tata Astrum and Tata Steelium.

In Q4 FY23, deliveries were up by 16% QoQ and led to best ever quarterly sales. ‘Industrial Products & Projects’ segment deliveries increased by 14% in FY23 to be at ~7.2 million tons, surpassing the previous best recorded in FY22. In Q4 FY23, deliveries were up 11% QoQ and were best ever quarterly sales driven by sustained increase in sale of value-added products to key segments like Oil & Gas, Railways etc.

Revenues from Tata Steel Aashiyana, an e-commerce platform for Individual Home builders, grew by around 18% YoY to Rs. 1,730 crores in FY23.

Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) began operations within 3 months of completion of acquisition and has steadily ramped up during the last two quarters. Presently, the run rate of crude steel plus pig iron is around ~1 million tons on annualised basis. Tata Tiscon rebars are being made from NINL billets.

During FY23, Tata Steel Europe steel deliveries were ~8.1 million tons. In 4QFY23, deliveries were higher by 7% QoQ to 2.13 million tons on improving demand environment.

However, product mix has been affected due to the ongoing upgradation at CM21 (Cold Rolling mill). As planned, the overall process of relining of BF6 at Tata Steel Netherlands has commenced in early April.