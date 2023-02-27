Tata Steel issues NCDs worth Rs 2,150 crore with 8.5% coupon rate

Image: Tata Steel (Representative)

According to a regulatory filing, Tata Steel has allotted 2,15,000 non-convertible debentures with the face value of Rs 1 lakh per unit.

The NCDs worth Rs 2,150 crore are unsecured, redeemable, rated and listed, with a tenure of five years, and a coupon rate of 8.03 per cent.

The debentures will be available to specifically identified investors on a private placement basis.