Tata Steel Adventure Foundation collaborates with Fit India for Women’s Trans Himalayan Expedition 2022

Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, under the FIT India banner, flagged off a unique expedition titled FIT@50+ Women’s Trans Himalayan Expedition’22 in New Delhi today.

For the first time, women aged 50 years and above from across the country will participate in this odyssey.

The event celebrates India’s 75th Independence Day and is dedicated to the Central Government’s “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” initiative, it said in a press statement.

The expedition will commence on March 12, 2022 and is expected to end by the first week of August 2022. The expedition is being led by Padma Bhushan Bachendri Pal, the legendary mountaineer and the first Indian woman to scale Mount Everest.

The expedition was flagged off by Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India; Chanakya Chaudhary, Chairman, TSAF & VP (Corporate Services), Tata Steel; and Bachendri Pal, Expedition Leader & Mentor TSAF.

The 14-member team, including the support crew, comprises retired professionals, mothers, grandmothers, and homemakers from across India. The team also includes three women Everest summiteers.

Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, said: “Today is a very remarkable day. Today happens to be the annual celebration of women, formally called the International Women’s Day. I'm happy to represent women on behalf of the Government for such a wonderful cause, with a bunch of very brave and courageous women. Another happy occasion is that this five-month-long programme is happening in the midst of the 75th year of our independence, dedicated to ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative of the Central Government."

The trek

The five-month-long expedition involves traversing the Himalayas from East to West - from Arunachal to Ladakh- covering over 4,977 kilometers and crossing 37 mountain passes. The team will commence their journey of ultimate human endurance at Arunachal Pradesh and pass through Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, Nepal, Kumaon, Garhwal, Himachal Pradesh, Spiti, Leh, and Ladakh, before concluding at Tiger Hill in Kargil at an altitude of 16,608 feet.

Chanakya Chaudhary, Chairman, Tata Steel Adventure Foundation & Vice President (Corporate Services), Tata Steel, said: “We are delighted to organise this one-of-a-kind expedition that aims to spread awareness on issues related to women’s health and fitness. The expedition, being led by Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF), promises to be an ultimate showcase of human endurance and the indomitable spirit of our participants. The Foundation, through its unique proposition and sustained endeavours, will continue to promote adventure sports in the country and inspire generations.”

A dedicated website for the expedition was launched by Chanakya Chaudhary and Bachendri Pal. The website will provide expedition details and people can track the progress of the journey via an interactive map. https://www.transhimalayanexpedition.org. The expedition, earlier scheduled for 2021, had to be deferred due to the pandemic.

Bachendri Pal, Leader of the Expedition & Mentor, TSAF, said: “I always believe that the biggest risk in life is not taking risks and this belief has given me the guts to take risks, lead many path-breaking expeditions, face numerous challenges and continue the journey. With the same belief, a team of 12 women will be undertaking a five-month-long Himalayan journey and the biggest challenge this time is the age factor.”

This expedition is very different, according to Pal. “The team members are aged 50 years and above, and the expedition’s duration coupled with multiple challenges like emotional, social, mental factors, fatigue, and weather constraints make it unique. We intend to set up an example for all women and raise hope that it is possible to stay fit and healthy in old age,” she added.

The expedition is also collaborating with the Indian Army for assistance all along the route across the Himalayas. The team’s journey is also being supported by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) & Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB).

The FIT@50+ Women’s Trans Himalayan Expedition this year is being supported by Tata Sports Club as the fitness partner, TraQ by Titan as the time partner, Vistara as the airline partner, and Tata AIG as the insurance partner. Adventure Worx is the Gear partner, Abaran Jewellers, Suprajit Foundation, Atul Foundation, Adukale & Cycle Pure Agarbathi are support partners.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 07:15 PM IST