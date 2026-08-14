Tata Sons Chairman Succession Race Intensifies As 3 External Contenders, 2 Insiders Emerge For ₹16.24-Lakh-Crore Empire |

Mumbai: The search for the next chairman of Tata Sons has evolved into one of the most significant succession exercises in India Inc., with discussions now believed to extend beyond the Tata Group to corporate circles in India and overseas.

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At stake is the leadership of a ₹16.24-lakh-crore conglomerate spanning more than 30 companies across steel, software, automobiles, aviation, hotels, electronics and semiconductors. The choice of a new chief is being watched closely by investors, policymakers and corporate leaders.

Sources told The Free Press Journal that three unexpected names have surfaced in the emerging succession exercise after N Chandrasekaran decided not to seek reappointment when his term ends on February 20, 2027.

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Adding to the intrigue, at least two senior executives from within the Tata Group are also under consideration, raising the prospect of a contest between institutional continuity and a potentially transformative external choice. The identities of the contenders remain closely guarded. FPJ could not independently confirm all the names, and there is no indication that any candidate has been formally shortlisted.

However, the newspaper has learnt that one well regarded insider is emerging as a strong contender.

Sources said the search could also extend overseas, consistent with Tata’s history of appointing international executives to lead key businesses.

The timing is significant. Air India, which returned to Tata ownership in 2022, is also preparing for a leadership transition, with former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam set to succeed Campbell Wilson, who is expected to step down by September 30.

The succession process was formally set in motion on Thursday when the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust resolved to initiate the formation of a Selection Committee under Tata Sons’ Articles of Association. The Trust also recorded its appreciation for Chandrasekaran’s decade-long stewardship of the group.

Behind the formal announcement, however, lies an unusual boardroom deadlock. Chandrasekaran disclosed that the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously recommended extending his tenure by five years, but the proposal failed to advance after one director withheld support.

After six months without a resolution, Chandrasekaran chose not to continue amid uncertainty, saying leadership clarity was essential for employees, investors and other stakeholders.

The focus has now shifted to the more difficult question: who will lead India’s largest and most influential business house next? The names remain confidential, but the search is clearly no longer confined to Bombay House.