Tata Trusts Explores Bombay HC Route For Urgent Hearing On Tata Sons Succession

Tata Trusts is examining legal avenues to seek an early hearing before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The Trusts is also considering approaching the Bombay High Court, which serves as the appellate authority for orders issued by the Charity Commissioner.

The move is aimed at removing obstacles to the succession process at Tata Sons following N Chandrasekaran’s decision not to seek another term as chairman. His current tenure is scheduled to end in February 2027.

Read Also Tata Sons Succession: Tata Trusts To Form Selection Committee After Chandrasekaran Steps Down

The development comes after trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) met on Thursday and formally recorded Chandrasekaran’s decision. The trustees also approved the creation of a selection committee tasked with recommending his successor.

However, the Tata Sons annual general meeting faces a complication as the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) remains restricted from holding meetings or taking decisions under the Charity Commissioner’s order. Consequently, the two trusts have been unable to nominate a joint candidate for the AGM.

Chandrasekaran succession remains unresolved

Chandrasekaran announced on August 12 that he would not seek reappointment after failing to receive unanimous backing for a further five-year term.

Both SDTT and SRTT had earlier agreed to recommend extending his tenure, with the proposal also being considered by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the board.

The proposal came before the Tata Sons board on February 24, 2026, but did not receive unanimous support. Chandrasekaran subsequently deferred a decision.

After six months without a resolution, he said leadership clarity was necessary because Tata Sons was overseeing several major strategic projects at critical stages. He also highlighted the importance of certainty for employees, investors, business partners and other stakeholders.

Chandrasekaran became executive chairman of Tata Sons on February 21, 2017, after a three-decade career at Tata Consultancy Services, where he served as chief executive and managing director from 2009. He was reappointed for a second five-year term in 2022.