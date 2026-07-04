Tata Power Withdraws Karnataka Distribution Licence Bid After State Opposition

Tata Power Company Ltd (TPCL) has withdrawn its application seeking permission to operate a parallel electricity distribution network in Karnataka, following strong opposition from state-owned utilities, employee unions and the state government.

During a hearing before the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on July 3, Tata Power informed the regulator that it no longer wishes to pursue its application.

The company is expected to formally submit a written memo confirming its withdrawal. Officials noted that Tata Power did not provide any detailed reasons for the decision and made only an oral submission, which was accepted by the commission.

The move comes after the proposal faced widespread resistance from multiple stakeholders. KERC reportedly received lakhs of objections against the entry of a private player into the state’s electricity distribution system.

State-run electricity distribution companies (ESCOMs), particularly the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), strongly opposed the proposal.

In its submission to KERC in June 2026, Bescom argued that Tata Power’s plan did not meet statutory requirements and raised serious concerns regarding network readiness, consumer protection, competition structure and regulatory compliance.

It also warned that allowing parallel distribution could weaken the financial stability of existing public utilities.

Employee unions, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) staff associations, and electrical contractors also opposed the plan.

They argued that private distributors would likely focus on profitable industrial and commercial consumers, leaving subsidised residential and agricultural users to government utilities.

According to them, ESCOMs, which are mandated to serve all categories of consumers, would be left with loss-making segments while losing high-revenue customers, further worsening their financial condition.

State-run utilities also highlighted that they have long-term power purchase agreements based on projected demand growth.

They cautioned that the entry of a parallel distributor could distort demand forecasts and increase financial and operational risks.

The Karnataka government had already expressed its opposition to the proposal.

Following a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that the government would not support private participation in electricity distribution and instructed ESCOMs to formally communicate this position to the regulator.

With mounting institutional resistance and policy opposition, Tata Power ultimately chose to withdraw its bid before further regulatory proceedings.