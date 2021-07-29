Tata Power tops CRISIL’s ESG scores for power companies in India

Tata Power has topped CRISIL's recently launched environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores securing 67 out of 100 points, the company said in a release.

The power company scored 61 points on environmental parameter, 60 and 77 on social and governance parameters, respectively.

"As a part of its 2.0 business plan, Tata Power...has taken bold decisions towards no coal-based expansion on the generation side, expansion of renewable footprints (80% by 2030 from 30% currently) through utility business; development of robust EV (electric vehicle) charging infrastructure in the country," the release said.

The company is confident of achieving carbon neutrality before 2050 and has developed a roadmap to achieve 100% water neutrality and Zero waste to landfills by 2026, it added.



CRISIL, in its recent report, announced the ESG scores of 225 companies across 18 sectors in India factoring in their track record and disclosure standards.

The scores are based on CRISIL’s proprietary framework and are assigned on a scale of 1-100, with 100 denoting best-in-class ESG performance. The current evaluation analyses three annual reporting cycles through fiscal 2020.