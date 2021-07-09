Tata Power bags empanelment for 84MW Rs 400 cr rooftop solar project from KSEB

Tata Power has been empaneled and won a contract worth Rs 400cr from the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) on July 2, 2021 to develop 84MW solar rooftop project for domestic consumers across all districts of Kerala.

As a part of this agreement, the company will implement projects through KSEBL of 64MW for individual households with solar capacity ranging from 3kW - 10kW and 20MW for residential / housing society projects with solar capacity ranging from 11kW - 100kW.

The company has won this capacity in a bid announced by KSEBL in February 2021 under the ‘Soura Subsidy Scheme in Domestic Sector’, Kerala, in line with the Phase II Subsidy Programme of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy. The project has to be commissioned within three months of receipt of an order from individual residential customers.

The company had earlier received a Letter of Award from KSEBL on 6th January 2021 to develop a 110 MW rooftop solar project which is expected to generate about 274 MUs of energy per year. Upon completion of this 84MW of solar rooftop project, it is expected to generate 120 MUs of energy per year and will annually offset approximately 100 Million Kg of CO2.

“We are delighted to secure the 84MW rooftop project from KSEBL and are proud to have this opportunity to support domestic consumers migrate to Green Energy. This project is testament of KSEBL’s trust in our commitment to drive India’s transition towards Clean Power through rooftop solar-based generation", said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.