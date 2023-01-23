Tata Power to install EV charging points at 2 outlets of GAIL Gas | Image: Tata Power (Representative)

Tata Power Co Ltd has signed an agreement with GAIL Gas Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GAIL India Ltd, to install electric vehicle charging points at two outlets of GAIL Gas in Bengaluru, the company said via an exchange filing.

The outlets already serve retail customers as compressed natural gas stations and will get direct current rapid charging stations for electric vehicles from Tata Power.

Tata Power's share price on the NSE was unchanged at 207.20 rupees at 14:45 IST.

